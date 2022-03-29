हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Luis Garcia

Spain football legend Luis Garcia reveals passion for football gaming as La Liga launch E-sports tournament

Luis Garcia, also played in the Indian Super League (ISL) in the ending stages of his career, also explained how he himself plays esports with his friends and family regularly.

Spain football legend Luis Garcia reveals passion for football gaming as La Liga launch E-sports tournament

New Delhi: Spanish top flight La Liga launched it's first ever Eports competition in India on Monday (March 28) with the presence of it's ambassador Luis Garcia. The retired Spanish footballer played for giant clubs like FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

The legendary Spaniard, also played in the Indian Super League (ISL) in the ending stages of his career, also explained how he himself plays esports with his friends and family regularly.

"Yes I play. I've got four boys so you can imagine we all play, my wife also gets involved. In the end, we try to have fun, we try to enjoy and yes, we all know football so why not," said Garcia.

"I think it's (Esports) something that came to prominence not long ago but it is growing so quick. eLaLiga has been in Spain for three years and it is massive. All the teams are being involved and a lot of players are trying to become pros globally. So that is something that has arrived and it is going to stay. I am sure in India, it is going to be massive," he added.

The tournament is brought to India, for the first time, by Hero Vired as an extension of the partnership between Hero Vired and LaLiga. Headquartered in Madrid, LaLiga is Spain's top division football league and one of the world's most popular professional sports leagues. As its Official Knowledge Partner, Hero Vired will help LaLiga connect with its premium audience base ensuring a wider reach through this high-impact association in India.

Luis GarciaEsportsfootballHero ViredLa Liga
