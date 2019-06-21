close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Spain

Spain striker Fernando Torres bids adieu to football

The 35-year-old former Liverpool and Chelsea striker took to his official Twitter handle to announce the news while adding that he would hold a press conference in Tokyo on Sunday to explain all the details.

Spain striker Fernando Torres bids adieu to football

Spain's World Cup-winning striker Fernando Torres has announced his retirement from football, saying that the time has come to put an end to his career after 18 exciting years.

The 35-year-old former Liverpool and Chelsea striker took to his official Twitter handle to announce the news while adding that he would hold a press conference in Tokyo on Sunday to explain all the details.

"I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00 AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details.See you there," Torres wrote on Twitter along with the video. 

Torres made his international debut for Spain in 2003 and went on to play 110 games for the national side, including six major tournaments. He netted the winning goal for Spain during his side's final match against Germany in the 2008 European Championship before guiding the national team to their maiden World Cup glory in  2010. 

The Spanish striker began his career with Atletico Madrid, where he appeared in 214 matches scoring 82 goals between 2001 and 2007. He then switched to Liverpool in 2011 and went on to score 81 goals in 142 games.

In 2011, Torres moved to Chelsea and won the FA Cup, the Champions League and the Europa League titles with the London club.

 

 

Tags:
SpainFernando TorresfootballEuropean ChampionshipLiverpool
Next
Story

Diego Maradona dismisses Alzheimer's rumours

Must Watch

PT3M14S

5W1H: International Yoga Day celebrated across the nation