हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Football

Sunil Chhetri equals THIS record of Pele after scoring his 77th goal for India

Sunil Chettri scored for the 77th time for his country which equalled the Indian captain to the Great Brazilian legend Pele for international goals.

Sunil Chhetri equals THIS record of Pele after scoring his 77th goal for India
Sunil Chhetri (Source: Twitter)

Maldives, Oct 10 -Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri equalled the legendary Pele with his 77th international goal as his 83rd-minute strike helped India beat Nepal 1-0 and saved his side from the verge of elimination in the SAFF Championships here on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Chhetri, playing in his 123rd match for India, struck a late goal to place himself on an even keel with the Brazillian great (77 goals from 92 matches). He is now in joint third with UAE's Ali Mabkhout (77) in the list of highest scorers among active footballers, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (112) and Lionel Messi (79).

Substitute Farukh Chaudhary somehow managed to win a header from a long throw-in and directed it towards the centre of the six-yard box where Chhetri found himself at the right place to fire the ball past Nepal gaolkeeper Kiran Limbu late in the match. Seven-time champions India are now at third spot with five points from three matches in the five-team table, below the Maldives (six points from three matches) and Nepal (six points from three matches).

India will still need to win their final round-robin league match on Wednesday against hosts Maldives if they have to make it to the October 16 final. A draw against Nepal would have put India on the verge of elimination.

The Indian team and its head coach Igor Stimac had been under the pump after drawing against lower-ranked Bangladesh (1-1) and Sri Lanka (0-0) in their previous matches. Chaudhary had come into the field as a substitute for Mohd. Yasir in the 70th minute.

India kept on creating chances in the match and were the dominant team throughout. But they were not able to make the finishing touches in the few chances they got. Chhetri had also missed a big opportunity to score in the first half.

India had drawn against Nepal 0-0 and beat the Himalayan nation 2-0 in the previous encounters this year before Sunday's win. PTI

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India FootballSunil ChhetriPeleIndia vs NepalIndian football teamSunil Chhetri record PeleFootball News
Next
Story

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Lionel Messi scores unusual goal as Argentina beat Luis Suarez’s Uruguay, Watch

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 79, here's a look at his box office superhits