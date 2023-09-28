Sunil Chhetri’s India Vs Saudi Arabia Asian Games 2023 Round Of 16 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs KSA Asian Games Football Match LIVE On Laptop And TV In India

Sunil Chhetri-led Indian national football team will have their task cut out when they take on world No. 57 Saudi Arabia in their Round of 16 Match of the Asian Games 2023 at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou on Thursday. In Hangzhou, India played three matches – losing against China (1-5), winning against Bangladesh (1-0), and settling for a draw against Myanmar (1-1).

“We were shown a lot of clips from the Saudi games by our coach (Igor Stimac), not only the ones that they played here but also a few of their matches from the recent past. He spoke about different ways in which we go out and apply ourselves. On the face value, they are a very good side with a lot of good, decent players, who are good with the ball…a lot of quality in and around the whole team,” said Indian captain Sunil Chhetri.

Saudi Arabia, the fifth-largest country in Asia and ranked 57 in the FIFA ranking, have always held the upper hand against India, ranked 102, having scored 18 goals in five encounters while India could manage only two. The last meeting between the two teams in the Asian Games ended in a solitary goal victory for Saudi Arabia in 1982 quarter-finals in New Delhi.

India’s rivals Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, won two matches and drew against Iran in Group B.





India square off against Saudi Arabia in Round of 16 of Men's Football event at the #19thAsianGames today



5 PM IST



Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium



on @SonySportsNetwk #INDKSA #BlueTigers #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/qY0dl5ST40 September 28, 2023

Here are all the details about the India vs Saudi Arabia Asian Games 2023 Round of 16 match…

When is India vs Saudi Arabia Round of 16 football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 going to take place?

The India vs Saudi Arabia Round of 16 football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will take place on Thursday, September 28.

Where is India vs Saudi Arabia Round of 16 football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 going to take place?

The India vs Saudi Arabia Round of 16 football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be held at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou.

What time will India vs Saudi Arabia Round of 16 football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 start?

The India vs Saudi Arabia Round of 16 football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will start at 5pm IST.

Where can I watch India vs Saudi Arabia Round of 16 football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 on TV in India?

The India vs Saudi Arabia Round of 16 football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Saudi Arabia Round of 16 football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in India?

The India vs Saudi Arabia Round of 16 football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.