Taslima Nasreen make BIG statement on ‘Muslim’ footballer Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and his GORGEOUS wife

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco thrashed Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning the World Cup with Portugal recently and since every player of the team in under the limelight. They became the first African-Arab team to qualify for the semi-finals in the history of FIFA World Cup by beating Portugal in the quarterfinals 1-0. Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi, the footballer who plays as a defender for Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain has been making the headlines. Hakimi and his Hiba Abuk's pictures are going viral as many writers and activists like Taslima Nasreen have tweeted something which is starting a debate on social.

Morocco's star footballer Achraf Hakimi and his wife. They are Muslims and they are not wearing burqa or hijab. pic.twitter.com/NxVfWwB9Jm — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) December 12, 2022

Taslima Nasreen posted pictures of Hakimi and his wife writing that she is a Muslim and is not wearing any hijab or burqa. Moreover, the Moroccan star's wife was wearing an outfit which was a little revealing and that could be one of the reasons why this post is getting so much heat on social media.

"Morocco's star footballer Achraf Hakimi and his wife. They are Muslims and they are not wearing burqa or hijab." read Taslima Naseen's caption.

Naseen's tweet went viral and sparker controversy on Twitter with users asking her, what is the point of tweeting the footballer and his wife's picture. (Mbappe's GF - IN PICS)

Coming to the Qatar World Cup, the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will see Croatia take on Argentina and France play Morocco, look as if they will be a triumph of pragmatism over brilliance and emblematic of hard work on the pitch. Croatia reached the semifinals for the second time in four years after a nerve-shredding penalty shootout against Brazil that left the pre-tournament favorites in tears. The never-say-die spirit of the Croatians, coupled with the excellence of veteran midfielder Luka Modric and defender Dejan Lovren, saw a fine defensive display and shows that a side that has taken many ties in knockout stages of recent major tournaments to extra time, does not know how to give up, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nearly every team in the last four has a standout player, and for Argentina, of course, it is Lionel Messi, with the 35-year-old playing in what is almost certainly his last World Cup, and looking like a man with a mission as he steered them past Australia in the last 16 and in a shootout against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Messi has able lieutenants in Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez, while shootout hero Emiliano Martinez is an excellent keeper, but the overall feeling of Argentina is that they are a group of players performing above the sum of their parts. That is credit to the spirit of the Argentine players and coach Lionel Scaloni, but it also implies that Wednesday`s semifinal is going to be tough and tactical rather than brilliant. (With PTI inputs)