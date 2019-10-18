close

Ajax Amsterdam

UEFA bans Ajax fans for Champions League trip to Chelsea

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Ajax Amsterdam have been banned from selling tickets to their fans for next month`s Champions League game at Chelsea following crowd trouble in their match at Valencia, European soccer`s governing body UEFA has said.

UEFA fined Ajax 50,000 euros ($55,615) due to the behaviour of their fans during a 3-0 win at Valencia earlier this month and an additional 18,000 euros for "improper conduct of the team".

"The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided ... to ban AFC Ajax from selling tickets to its away supporters for its next (1) UEFA competition match," UEFA said in a statement on Thursday.

The Dutch champions, who were given 30 days to contact Valencia and settle damages caused by their supporters at the Mestalla Stadium, said in a statement that they would ask UEFA for more information.

Group H leaders Ajax travel to Stamford Bridge on November 5.

UEFA have also banned Eintracht Frankfurt from selling tickets to their fans for their Europa League trips to Standard Liege on Nov. 7 and Arsenal on Nov. 28.

Frankfurt were charged with various offences related to crowd trouble as well as a late kickoff in their 1-0 win at Vitoria Guimaraes earlier this month.

Ajax AmsterdamChampions LeaguechelseaValenciafootball
