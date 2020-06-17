हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UEFA champions League

UEFA Champions League to resume on August 7; final to be played on August 23

UEFA said the date for the quarter-final and semi-final draws will be communicated in due course.

UEFA Champions League to resume on August 7; final to be played on August 23
Photo: https://www.uefa.com/

New Delhi: The much-awaited UEFA Champions League will resume on August 7, 2020, (12:30 AM IST on August 8) after it was halted on March 11 due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The revised schedule to resume this season's competition was decided after the UEFA's Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday (June 17).

According to UEFA's official website, the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon (Portugal). 

All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.

UEFA informed that a decision is pending on whether the four remaining round of 16-second legs will take place at the home team's stadium or in Portugal.

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League schedule:

August 7-8: Round of 16-second legs (venues to be confirmed)
August 12-15: Quarter-finals (Lisbon)
August 18-19: Semi-finals (Lisbon)
August 23: Final (Lisbon)

All fixtures will kick off at 21:00 CET (12:30 AM IST). 

UEFA said the date for the quarter-final and semi-final draws will be communicated in due course.

Half of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties have already concluded, with Paris, Atlético, Leipzig and Atalanta through to the quarter-finals. 

The following round of 16-second legs are yet to be played:

Juventus vs Lyon (0-1)
Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1)
Bayern vs Chelsea (3-0)
Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1)

UEFA champions League, UEFA, football, Coronavirus, Champions League
