Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play his last round of 16 match at the EURO's with Portugal in which they will take on Slovenia. His side were stunned in the previous game by Georgia after 12 consecutive victories in EURO qualifying. The likely scene of this game against Slovenia is also expected to be tough as the opposition is expected to defend deep and try to hit Portugal on the counter-attack by surprise.

Ronaldo is yet to score a goal in the 2024 EURO which is highly uncharacteristic for him being the leading goal scorer of his country and international football. The team has been blowing hot and cold. Portugal need to pull-up their socks as they enter the business end of the tournament and other big teams look more threatening at the moment than them.

“All the teams here have a lot of personality. They believe that they can win,” Martinez said ahead of Portugal facing Slovenia again on Monday.

“The same applies to Slovenia. They are very well organized, competitive, and believe in what they’re doing,” he said in translated comments.

Portugal, the European champion in 2016 and still with the veteran presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe, is a big favorite.

When and where to watch Slovenia vs Portugal, UEFA EURO 2024?

The match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park. The match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Tuesday.

Where to get the live telecast of Slovenia vs Portugal, EURO 2024 game in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2024 in India. The match can be watched live on all Sony Sports Channel.

Where to get live streaming of Slovenia vs Portugal, EURO 2024 in India?

Live streaming of Slovenia vs Portugal, EURO 2024 match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

Possible Line-ups

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Rafael Leão, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva.

Slovenia: Oblak; Karničnik, Drkušić, Bijol, Balkovec; Stojanović, Elšnik, Gnezda Čerin, Mlakar; Šporar, Šeško.