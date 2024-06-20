UEFA EURO 2024 Spain Vs Italy Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch ESP Vs ITA Group B Match In India?

Spain began their Euro 2024 campaign with a tremendous 3-0 win over Croatia but their opponents will surely prove to be another big test. Italy are ready to lock horns with Spain in the Group B fixture as both teams eye to secure the spot in the round of 16. Dubbed as the Group of Death by some, Spain and Italy both overcame with wins against Croatia and Albania. Recently, Croatia drew against Albania in their clash which can help the cases of Spain and Italy to qualify for the next round.

Spain look strong and ready on paper under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente and are expected to trouble the strong Italian defence line in tonight's fixture. Both teams have some experienced and young talent in their squad. It will be interesting to see who dominates the ball more with both teams having high quality midfield players with them.

Here are the livestreaming details for Spain vs Italy, UEFA EURO 2024 Group B match...

When and where to watch Spain vs Italy, UEFA EURO 2024?

The match will be played at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart. The match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Friday (June 21). (EURO 2024: Who Is Cristiano Ronaldo's Ex-Girlfriend Irina Shayk And Why Did They Break Up? - In Pics)

Where to get the live telecast of Spain vs Italy, EURO 2024 Group B game in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2024 in India. The match can be watched live on all Sony Sports Channel.

Where to get live streaming of Spain vs Italy, EURO 2024 Group B game in India?

Live streaming of Spain vs Italy, EURO 2024 Group B match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.