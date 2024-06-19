Germany vs Hungary Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch EURO 2024 Group A Match

Germany made a flying start to the tournament defeating Scotland by a scoreline of 5-1- the biggest victory in an opening game of the Euros. The performance was dominated by youngsters Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, who displayed their immense talent on the pitch against Steve Clarke’s side. Hungary on the other hand came into this game after a 1-3 defeat from Switzerland.

Germany’s last game saw the return of Toni Kroos, who pulled the strings in the midfield. He misplaced just one out of the 102 in the whole game. The team has fared well since Julian Nagelsman took over from Hansi Flick as the manager. They have evolved as a force to reckon with the mix of experience and young in their squad.

After drawing 2-2 in the EURO 2020 group stage and 1-1 at home in the Nations League, Hungary has not lost in their last three meetings with Germany. Although Hungary's coach Marco Rossi acknowledged his team made too many mistakes in Saturday's loss to Switzerland in Cologne, he may be optimistic about upsetting the tournament hosts in Stuttgart given Hungary's recent track record of frustrating even the most difficult opponents.

When and where to watch Germany vs Hungary, UEFA EURO 2024 ?

The match will be played at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart. The match will kick-off at 09:30 PM IST, Wednesday night (June 19).

Where to get the live telecast of Germany vs Hungary, EURO 2024 Group A game in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2024 in India. The match can be watched live on all Sony Sports Channel.

Where to get live streaming of Germany vs Hungary, EURO 2024 Group A game in India?

Live streaming of Germany vs Hungary, EURO 2024 Group A match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.