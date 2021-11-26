हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
football

UEFA Europa League: Leicester City hammer Legia Warsaw 3-0 to keep title hopes alive

Leicester City beat Legia Warsaw 3-1 on Thursday, November 25, to leap from bottom to top of Europa League Group C and keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

UEFA Europa League: Leicester City hammer Legia Warsaw 3-0 to keep title hopes alive
Source: Twitter

The Premier League side Leicester City defeated Legia Warsaw 3-1 on Thursday, November 25 and have eight points from five games, one more than Spartak Moscow and Napoli and two ahead of Legia, with all four teams still in contention to advance ahead of the last round of games.

Napoli, beaten 2-1 at Spartak on Wednesday, host Leicester while the Russian side visit Legia on December 9. Patson Daka fired Leicester ahead in the 10th minute with a clinical finish and James Maddison made it 2-0 with a superb shot on the turn before Filip Mladenovic pulled one back for Legia.

Mladenovic swept in a rebound after Kasper Schmeichel saved Mahir Emreli's penalty but Wilfred Ndidi, who gave away the spot-kick, made amends with a towering header from Maddison's corner in the 33rd minute.

Rangers advanced to the knockout stages from Group A with a match to spare after Alfredo Morelos scored twice to secure a 2-0 home win over Sparta Prague, as they joined runaway group leaders Olympique Lyonnais in advancing.

Lyon stayed top after two goals from Rayan Cherki and another by Islam Slimani gave them a 3-1 win at Danish side Brondby. Monaco advanced from Group B with a 2-1 home victory over Real Sociedad as goals from Kevin Volland and Youssouf Fofana cancelled out Alexander Isak's effort for the visitors.

Vinicius and Bruma scored for PSV Eindhoven in a 2-0 win over visiting Sturm Graz and the Dutch side need a draw in their final group match at Sociedad to progress. Late substitute Tiquinho Soares scored a 90th-minute winner for Olympiakos to sink Fenerbahce 1-0 in Group D and send the Greek side through along with Eintracht Frankfurt, who stayed top after a 2-2 home draw against Antwerp.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
footballLeicester CityLegia WarsawUEFA Europa League
Next
Story

Diego Maradona's last wish revealed by family, football legend wanted a museum

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Breaking News: BJP will form government in Maharashtra in March - Narayan Rane