UEFA Nations League 2022-23

UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Fixtures, schedule - all you need to know

Check the schedule, fixtures, and tournament format of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23.

The UEFA Nations League is set to return after a stellar football season in June 2022. The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League will be the competition's third edition where all 55 UEFA member nations will compete for the title.

The teams will be divided into four separate leagues - A, B, C and D. The 16 teams in League A will compete for a third Nations League trophy after France won the second one beating Spain in the final with a 2-1 win.

All the League groups will feature 16 teams in which each league will be divided into groups of four teams. League D will have seven teams with four in one group and three in the other one.

Which teams are in which group of the UEFA Nations League 2022/23?

League A

Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

League B

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia*, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

League C

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

League D

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Andorra, Latvia

Group D2: Malta, Estonia, San Marino

What are the dates for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League?

Matchdays 1 & 2: 1–8 June 2022

Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022

Finals draw: tbc

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

Where can you watch the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 live stream in India?

The UEFA Nations League 2022-23 will live streamed on Sony sports networks which include Sony TV channels and Sonyliv app.

