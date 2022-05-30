The UEFA Nations League is set to return after a stellar football season in June 2022. The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League will be the competition's third edition where all 55 UEFA member nations will compete for the title.
The teams will be divided into four separate leagues - A, B, C and D. The 16 teams in League A will compete for a third Nations League trophy after France won the second one beating Spain in the final with a 2-1 win.
All the League groups will feature 16 teams in which each league will be divided into groups of four teams. League D will have seven teams with four in one group and three in the other one.
6 Days to go until Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Spain in UEFA Nations League
Last time Cristiano Ronaldo faced Spain in official Competitive Game. pic.twitter.com/v72wm7yvPs
— TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) May 26, 2022
Which teams are in which group of the UEFA Nations League 2022/23?
League A
Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria
Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic
Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary
Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales
League B
Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia
Group B2: Iceland, Russia*, Israel, Albania
Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro
Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia
League C
Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands
Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus
Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar
League D
Group D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Andorra, Latvia
Group D2: Malta, Estonia, San Marino
What are the dates for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League?
Matchdays 1 & 2: 1–8 June 2022
Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022
Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022
Finals draw: tbc
Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023
Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023
Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024
Where can you watch the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 live stream in India?
The UEFA Nations League 2022-23 will live streamed on Sony sports networks which include Sony TV channels and Sonyliv app.