हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo

UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo double leads Portugal to 4-0 win over Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo should have had a hat-trick when he wasted two excellent opportunities before halftime, the first a barely believable miss from six yards, but it was left to Cancelo to score the fourth for Portugal in the second half. 

UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo double leads Portugal to 4-0 win over Switzerland
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Switzerland in their UEFA Nations League match. (Source: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal swept to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Switzerland in their UEFA Nations League clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Sunday (June 5). William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo were also on the scoresheet as the hosts wasted numerous opportunities to inflict more humiliation on the visitors, who suffered their biggest defeat since losing to Germany by the same scoreline in 2008.

Portugal have four points from their opening two Group A2 matches and are ahead of second-place Czech Republic on goal-difference. Switzerland are on zero after back-to-back losses and are now winless in their last four encounters since they qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. Carvalho opened the scoring when he reacted quickest to the loose ball when Ronaldo's free-kick was parried, before the latter bagged a quickfire brace to extend his record tally of international goals to 117.

Ronaldo should have had a hat-trick when he wasted two excellent opportunities before halftime, the first a barely believable miss from six yards, but it was left to Cancelo to score the fourth for Portugal in the second half. Portugal host Czech Republic in their next fixture on Thursday, while Switzerland entertain Spain in Geneva on the same evening.

Sadio Mane becomes Senegal’s all-time top scorer

Sadio Mane became the leading scorer in Senegal history with a hat-trick for his national side against Benin in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers on Saturday (June 4). The 30-year-old has now netted 32 goals for Senegal to eclipse the mark achieved by the former Wigan star Henri Camara.

The Liverpool forward netted all the goals for Aliou Cisse’s team as they beat Benin 3-1 in their opening match of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Having fired in a penalty on 12 minutes, Mane struck again soon after by following up his own saved shot to dispatch the rebound and then scored from the spot a second time on the hour mark.

The treble in Diamniadio took Mane up to 32 goals for Senegal, moving him clear of Henri Camara as the country’s most prolific player of all time.

(with Agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cristiano RonaldoUEFA Nations LeaguePortugal football teamSwitzerland football teamPortugal vs Switzerlandfootball
Next
Story

Lionel Messi creates HISTORY, scores FIVE goals to go past Pele’s record in international friendly for Argentina against Estonia

Must Watch

PT14M41S

Time Machine: Why was Pandit Nehru's visit to Indonesia special?