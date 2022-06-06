Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal swept to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Switzerland in their UEFA Nations League clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Sunday (June 5). William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo were also on the scoresheet as the hosts wasted numerous opportunities to inflict more humiliation on the visitors, who suffered their biggest defeat since losing to Germany by the same scoreline in 2008.

Portugal have four points from their opening two Group A2 matches and are ahead of second-place Czech Republic on goal-difference. Switzerland are on zero after back-to-back losses and are now winless in their last four encounters since they qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. Carvalho opened the scoring when he reacted quickest to the loose ball when Ronaldo's free-kick was parried, before the latter bagged a quickfire brace to extend his record tally of international goals to 117.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now reached 117 goals for Portugal He scored twice in Portugal's 4-0 win over Switzerland [?][?] #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/Ku4m0Sk02u — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) June 5, 2022

Ronaldo should have had a hat-trick when he wasted two excellent opportunities before halftime, the first a barely believable miss from six yards, but it was left to Cancelo to score the fourth for Portugal in the second half. Portugal host Czech Republic in their next fixture on Thursday, while Switzerland entertain Spain in Geneva on the same evening.

Sadio Mane becomes Senegal’s all-time top scorer

Sadio Mane became the leading scorer in Senegal history with a hat-trick for his national side against Benin in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers on Saturday (June 4). The 30-year-old has now netted 32 goals for Senegal to eclipse the mark achieved by the former Wigan star Henri Camara.

The Liverpool forward netted all the goals for Aliou Cisse’s team as they beat Benin 3-1 in their opening match of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Having fired in a penalty on 12 minutes, Mane struck again soon after by following up his own saved shot to dispatch the rebound and then scored from the spot a second time on the hour mark.

The treble in Diamniadio took Mane up to 32 goals for Senegal, moving him clear of Henri Camara as the country’s most prolific player of all time.

