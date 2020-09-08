हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kylian Mbappe

UEFA Nations League: France striker Kylian Mbappe tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Croatia clash

The star forward had scored France's only goal in their narrow 1-0 victory over Sweden on Saturday and will now miss the much anticipated World Cup final rematch against Croatia on Tuesday

UEFA Nations League: France striker Kylian Mbappe tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Croatia clash
Image Credits: Twitter/@FrenchTeam

Paris: France and Paris Saint-Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss France’s upcoming UEFA Nations league game against Croatia on Tuesday ( September 8).

The French football team announced the development from their official Twitter account.

Mbappe has been isolated from the rest of the squad, the tweet said.

The 21-year-old had scored France’s lone goal away against Sweden on Saturday which took them to a narrow 1-0 victory in their opening match of the Nations League.

Mbappe single-handedly beat two defenders before firing in a shot at the far post from an acute angle which opened France’s scoring. The pacy forward had started the game for the Les Bleus and looked lively throughout the evening. France had missed the chance to double their lead when Barcelona star Antoinne Griezmann missed a stoppage time penalty.

France have been handed a very tough group this time around in the Nations League with Croatia, Portugal and Sweden all gunning to qualify for the next round. Many fans and experts in the footballing circles have called it the group of death.

France, the reigning World Cup winners, will be without their stalwart when they take on Croatia at home in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final. France had won the World Cup final 4-2 with Mbappe scoring his side’s fourth goal. The then 19-year-old Mbappe was given the best young player of the tournament award.

Mbappe was in great form this past season, taking PSG to the Ligue 1 title and being instrumental in PSG’s maiden run to the Champions League final, where they were edged out 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the final. He scored a total of 30 goals in 37 appearances for PSG across all competitions this season, also providing 19 assists for the side managed by Thomas Tuchel.

Ever since his full international debut for the French national team in 2017, Mbappe has made 35 appearances, scoring 14 goals while also earning 10 assists.  

Tags:
Kylian MbappeCOVID-19CoronavirusFrance Football teamUEFA Nations LeaguePSGParis Saint- Germain
Next
Story

English Premier League side Everton sign Columbian midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on two-year deal

  • 42,80,422Confirmed
  • 72,775Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M59S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; Sept 08, 2020