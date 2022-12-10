WATCH: ICE COLD Lionel Messi takes Argentina into semi-finals of FIFA World Cup 2022 with win over Netherlands in penalties

Argentina entered the semi-finals of FIFA World Cup 2022 as they beat Netherlands in penalties in a nerve-wracking second quarterfinal late on Saturday night in Qatar. Lionel Messi's World Cup dream is still alive as he and Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez shone in the last minutes of the match to take the South American giants into the last four of the tournament for the second time since 1990. Argentina and Netherlands went into penalties after they were 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes and extra time and then Messi's team won 4-2 on penalties to move into the semis.

Watch Messi covert his penalty shootout in an ice cold manner:

The contribution of Emiliano Martinez cannot go unnoticed. After Lautaro Martinez's penalty hit the net, the whole Argentine team ran to him to celebrate but Messi ran back to Emiliano and hugged him because he knew how important were his two saves in the shootout to hand them over a remarkable win.

It was Messi only who set up a brilliant goal for Nahuel Molina in the 35th minute of the match for the opening goal and then converted a penalty in the 73rd to make it 2-0 with his fourth goal of this year's World Cup. It took him to 10 goals in the World Cup, tied with Gabriel Batistuta for the most for Argentina, and 94 goals in total in his 169 international games.

The game however went into the extra time after a goal deep in second-half stoppage time by Wout Weghorst, who entered as a substitute in the 78th and made it 2-1 five minutes later. It was the latest second-half goal scored in a knockout-stage game at a World Cup and was cleverly worked, with Teun Koopmeiners feinting to curl a free kick into the area only to play it short and deceive the Argentine defense. Weghorst took a touch, held off his marker and slotted home a finish on the stretch.

The game featured 17 yellow cards, including one for Messi, who had blood coming from his upper lip at one stage. Enzo Fernandes hit the post near the end of extra time and was the only Argentina player to fail to score in the shootout. The loss ended 71-year-old Louis van Gaal's third stint in charge of the Netherlands.

With PTI inputs