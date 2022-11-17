WATCH: 'Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career is over', says Gary Neville after explosive interview with Piers Morgan

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has hit back at his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo suggesting that there is "no way back" for the Portuguese forward to play for Manchester United after his controversial criticism of the club's structure and coach Erik ten Hag. However, he did mention that he holds no grudge against his former team-mate even after the 37-year-old said that Neville and Wayne Rooney are not his "friends" in the recent interview with Piers Morgan, which is making the headlines since Tuesday (November 15). (Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan: When and where to watch in India? All details here)

"No, and l don't think he wants a way back. He wouldn't have done this interview if he wanted a way back. He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career," said Neville to skysports.

"I'm wondering what Man Utd are doing because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano's contract or they basically open up a precedent so any player can criticise them in the future," added Neville.

"I don't think he wants a way back."@GNev2 says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career is "over" pic.twitter.com/kS7zM2Nh8x — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 17, 2022

After Ronaldo's interview, Manchester United released a statement suggesting that the club have taken note of the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo and the club will consider its response after checking all the facts which have been established. (Cristiano Ronaldo claims he was close to SIGNING up with Manchester City in Premier League)

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans," read the statement.

Coming to Portugal, Ronaldo is expected to miss out on the warm-up match against Nigeria ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar due to some health issues as the coach informed in a press-conference earlier.