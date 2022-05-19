WATCH: Lionel Messi DENIED goal by cardboard goalkeeper in Qatar

The seven-time Ballon d'Or Lionel Messi is often praised for his magical on-field skills and achievements, being the footballer with most Ballon d'Ors in the history of football is not easy as Messi is always expected to do the extra-ordinary.

Notably, the Argentine forward who has scored 764 goals in his astonishing career so far, was denied by Qatar's goalkeeping robot at the country's Olympic museum recently.

Messi could not find the back of the net infront of a robot goalkeeper on Wednesday evening (May 18) and it shook the fans on social media from all around the globe.

Checkout the video below...

Lionel Messi goes up against a robot goalkeeper IG/maldahi pic.twitter.com/YG7wQ9VCPO — GOAL Asia (@Goal_Asia_) May 19, 2022

In the video it can be seen that the little magician tried to score a penalty against the robotic goalkeeper but failed as the machine got the better off one of greatest players in the world.

However, Messi laughed off his miss but some fans on the internet took digs at the PSG star who was in Qatar for a Press event.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year contract at PSG last summer when he arrived on a free transfer following his surprise exit from Barcelona. The 34-year-old has the option of an additional year at Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi has scored only 11 goals for PSG in all competitons this season. However, under Pochettino the 34-year-old is playing as a creative number 10, who's setting up goals for his teammates.