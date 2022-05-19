हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lionel Messi

WATCH: Lionel Messi DENIED goal by cardboard goalkeeper in Qatar

Messi could not find the back of the net infront of a robot goalkeeper on Wednesday evening (May 18) and it shook the fans on social media from all around the globe

WATCH: Lionel Messi DENIED goal by cardboard goalkeeper in Qatar
Source: Twitter

The seven-time Ballon d'Or Lionel Messi is often praised for his magical on-field skills and achievements, being the footballer with most Ballon d'Ors in the history of football is not easy as Messi is always expected to do the extra-ordinary.

Notably, the Argentine forward who has scored 764 goals in his astonishing career so far, was denied by Qatar's goalkeeping robot at the country's Olympic museum recently.

Messi could not find the back of the net infront of a robot goalkeeper on Wednesday evening (May 18) and it shook the fans on social media from all around the globe.

Checkout the video below...

In the video it can be seen that the little magician tried to score a penalty against the robotic goalkeeper but failed as the machine got the better off one of greatest players in the world.

However, Messi laughed off his miss but some fans on the internet took digs at the PSG star who was in Qatar for a Press event.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year contract at PSG last summer when he arrived on a free transfer following his surprise exit from Barcelona. The 34-year-old has the option of an additional year at Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi has scored only 11 goals for PSG in all competitons this season. However, under Pochettino the 34-year-old is playing as a creative number 10, who's setting up goals for his teammates.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lionel MessiRobotgoalkeeperPSGLigue 1Argentina
Next
Story

FIFA World Cup 2022: Women referees to officiate for first-time ever in Qatar showpiece event

Must Watch

PT4M24S

Exclusive Interview: Uma Bharti speaks on Gyanvapi case