Argentine and Paris St Germain football star Lionel Messi might be gunning for a shock move to United States’ Major League Soccer as soon as next year. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is tipped to move to Inter Miami in MLS after his contract with French Ligue 1 giants PSG expires in 2023.

It has been reported that Messi is wanted in MLS by Inter Miami, but are they really set to arrange a 2023 deal for the Paris Saint-Germain star?

Latin American telecaster DIRECTV Sports claims that Messi will sign for Inter Miami when he becomes a free agent on June 30, 2023. They have also revealed that the Argentina superstar is planning to purchase a 35 per cent stake in the MLS team. However, it would later see him link up with the club’s co-proprietor and previous PSG and Real Madrid star David Beckham.

Messi signed a two-year contract at PSG last summer when he arrived on a free transfer following his surprise exit from Barcelona. The 34-year-old has the option of an additional year at Parc des Princes, but it has been suggested that he is eager to take on a new challenge in the United States when his deal runs out.

Messi’s team have come out to deny the reports via French outlet Le Parisien. “It is completely false. Leo has not yet decided on his future," the statement from the PSG star’s entourage reads.

Le Parisien have also reported that Messi won’t start thinking about his next move until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – where Argentina will be among the favourites to lift the trophy.

The MLS outfit have publicly stated they will do everything within their power to secure Messi’s services as they seek to continue building their brand.

Jorge Mas, who owns Inter Miami alongside Beckham, told the Miami Herald of his admiration for the Argentine forward in February: “Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished. I think, and David has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we’d love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community. Can it happen? Look, we’ll push. I’m an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It’s a possibility.”