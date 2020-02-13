Women`s Super League: Chelsea beat Birmingham 1-0 to keep title challenge on track

Norway international Guro Reiten and striker Bethany England got on the scoresheet as second-placed Chelsea beat visitors Birmingham City 2-0 on Wednesday to keep up the pressure on FA Women`s Super League leaders Manchester City.

Winger Reiten, who joined from LSK in Norway after last year`s World Cup, put Chelsea ahead on the stroke of halftime before England scored a superb second, charging from the halfway line and thumping home her 13th goal of the season.

The win put unbeaten Chelsea on 38 points with a game in hand over City, who beat bottom side Bristol City 1-0 to move up to 39 points. Reigning champions Arsenal, who face Liverpool on Thursday, are in third spot on 33 points after recent losses to the top two.

Reading rose to fourth in the table thanks to a 2-0 win over West Ham United, while Tottenham Hotspur battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Everton, despite losing midfielder Rosella Ayane to a straight red card in the 78th minute.

Brighton and Hove Albion conceded an own goal in the first minute at home to Manchester United but an Aileen Whelan goal on the stroke of halftime earned them a 1-1 draw.