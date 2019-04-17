Three Lok Sabha constituencies in north Bengal - Jalpaiguri (SC), Darjeeling and Raiganj will go to the polls in the second phase of elections on Thursday.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the BJP are the main contenders in the three seats which will see a four-cornered contest between the two parties, the Congress and the Left Front.

The constituencies saw high profile campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, BJP president Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi who raised a plethora of issues ranging from corruption to communalism, NRC to chit fund scams and development to security.

Trinamool Congress has fielded Bijoy Chandra Barman against BJP's Jayanta Kumar Roy in Jalpaiguri constituency, where Moni Kumar Darnal of Congress and Bhagirath Chandra Roy of CPI(M) are also in the fray.

In Darjeeling, the TMC nominated Amar Singh Rai who will fight against Raju Bisht of BJP, Sankar Malakar of Congress and Saman Pathak of CPI(M). TMC has nominated Kanhaiyalal Agarwal in Raiganj seat against Md Salim of CPI(M), Deepa Dasmunshi of Congress and Debashree Chowdhury of BJP.

The Raiganj Lok Sabha seat, which was once a Congress stronghold, will see a four-cornered contest. This seat along with Murshidabad had been the bone of contention between Congress and the CPI-M in the futile seat-sharing talks.

Full list of candidates going to polls in West Bengal in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

DARJEELING

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AMAR SINGH RAI All India Trinamool Congress 2 RAJU BISTA Bharatiya Janata Party 3 SUDIP MANDAL Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Sankar Malakar Indian National Congress 5 SAMAN PATHAK Communist Party of India (Marxist) 6 CHRISTOPHER GAHATRAJ Indian Democratic Republican Front 7 TANMAY DUTTA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 DIPAK KUMAR ROY Kamatapur People’s Party (United) 9 BHARAT DONG Gorkha Rashtriya Congress 10 SUNIL PANDIT Rashtriya Janasachetan Party (R.J.P.) 11 HARKA BAHADUR CHHETRI All India Jana Andolan Party 12 AJAY DAHAL Independent 13 RESEEKA CHETTRI Independent 14 DIGBIJAY MANDAL Independent 15 NIRODE CHANDRA ADHIKARY Amra Bangalee 16 RAJESH SINGH Independent

JALPAIGURI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dr. JAYANTA KUMAR ROY Bharatiya Janata Party 2 JIBAN KRISHNA MAJUMDER Bahujan Samaj Party 3 HARIBHAKTA SARDAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 4 BIJOY CHANDRA BARMAN All India Trinamool Congress 5 BHAGIRATH CHANDRA ROY Communist Party of India (Marxist) 6 MANI KUMAR DARNAL Indian National Congress 7 BIJOY CHANDRA BARMAN All India Trinamool Congress 8 KHUSHI RANJAN MONDAL Amra Bangalee 9 RANJIT KUMAR ROY Samajwadi Jan Parishad 10 SUBAL CHANDRA ROY Kamatapur People’s Party (United) 11 SACHIMOHAN BARMAN Independent 12 SUBHASH BISWAS Independent 13 HAREKRISHNA SARKAR Independent

RAIGANJ

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Agarwal Kanaialal All India Trinamool Congress 2 Churka Murmu Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Deepa Dasmunsi Indian National Congress 4 Debasree Chaudhuri Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Md. Salim Communist Party of India (Marxist) 6 Akik Hossain Chowdhury Kamatapur People’s Party (United) 7 Lakshman Murmu Ambedkarite Party of India 8 Santhapan Hasdak Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 9 Advocate Anjay Debsarma Independent 10 Kumaresh Sarkar Independent 11 Binoy Kumar Das Independent 12 Md. Sahajan Badsha Independent 13 Raju Paul Independent

The EC has deployed 194 companies of central forces in the three constituencies going to polls to cover 80 per cent of the 5,390 booths for free and fair polling.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23.