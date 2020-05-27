Xbox launches Minecraft Dungeons with an eye to score another hit

Xbox Game Studios' "Minecraft" is without doubt one of the best-selling games of all time and on Tuesday (May 26) it added a new title in the franchise called "Minecraft Dungeons". The new title is expected to grab the attention of millions of Minecraft fans as it takes the popular block-building, zombie-slaying game to a new level.

Unlike "Minecraft," where the players are allowed to build, mine and customize their surroundings, "Minecraft Dungeons" is more about seeking adventure and exploring dungeons.

The players have the option to choose short missions which they can complete in multiple sittings. Missions can be played alone or in a party of up to four people and the players are given many lives, which means that the number of chances which the players get to complete the mission increase.

Released in 2011, Minecraft is a huge moneymaker for Xbox Game Studios and Mojang Studios, the Swedish developer of the game. According to Helen Chiang, studio head of Mojang, over 200 million copies of "Minecraft" have been sold in the last nine years. It would not be wrong to say that Minecraft is one of the best-selling games of all time just like "Tetris" and "Grand Theft Auto V." "Minecraft" and Mojang was bought by Microsoft in 2014 for $2.5 billion.

More people are playing "Minecraft" while social distancing. Mojang said that in April there was a 25% increase in new "Minecraft" players joining the community and a 40% spike in multiplayer sessions, compared to March. People have thrown "Minecraft" graduation ceremonies and other live events in lieu of in-person gatherings.

"I won't say that it's a good thing that we have the Covid-19 situation right now. But I do think that the timing for the game is good. This is something that can help families have a fun time together," Minecraft Dungeons executive producer David Nisshagen was quoted as saying by CNN.

The new game has a bit of a storyline, which is done using cutscenes and the aim of the player is to protect villagers from the evil Arch-Illager, the main antagonist in the game.