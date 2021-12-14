हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Ghaziabad: Crossings Republik reports 3 more COVID-19 infections, district's active caseload rises to 20

With this, as many as eight new cases have been reported in Crossings Republik in the last four days.

Ghaziabad: Crossings Republik reports 3 more COVID-19 infections, district&#039;s active caseload rises to 20
Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: Amid the Omicron threat, the Crossings Republik in Ghaziabad recorded three more infections of COVID-19 on Monday (December 13, 2021) and took the district's active caseload to 20.

According to the Hindi daily newspaper Amar Ujala, a mother, her daughter and a 42-year old man in society have tested positive for coronavirus.

With this, as many as eight new cases have been reported in Crossings Republik in the last four days.

All the infected are being treated in home isolation and samples of three patients have been sent for genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, the active cases in Uttar Pradesh have also increased to 155 after the state registered 19 new cases in the past 24 hours. 

Gautam Buddha Nagar has recorded eight new cases followed by Ghaziabad (3) and Lucknow (2). Saharanpur, Bareilly, Varanasi, Mathura, Deoria and Unnao reported one each.

Health officials said active cases were present in 35 districts with the majority of them concentrated in Lucknow (29), Gautam Buddha Nagar (24), Ghaziabad (20) and Saharanpur (10). 

