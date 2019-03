Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had to be hospitalised on Sunday again for "tests and examinations" at the state-run Goa Medical College.

"The Chief Minister has been admitted to conduct tests and examinations to check if the internal bleeding, which he was suffering from, is completely under check," the official from the state-run Goa Medical College, was quoted by news agency IANS.

He was admitted to the Goa Medical College for nearly a week last month after he suffered from internal bleeding. A team of doctors from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had also visited Goa to attend to the ailing CM.

The senior BJP leader is suffering from a pancreatic ailment since the last one year. He has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Delhi, Mumbai and even the United States.

Parrikar had fallen ill on February 14, 2018 and was shifted to GMCH, from where he was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai the next day. The chief minister returned to Goa on February 20, 2018 to present the state budget. He left for the US for treatment on March 3, 2018 and returned on June 14, 2018. He then attended monsoon session of the Assembly from July 19 to August 3, and left for the US again on August 10 for a second round of check-up.

He returned to Goa on August 22, 2018 and was later shifted to AIIMS at New Delhi on September 15. After almost a month-long treatment, he returned to Goa on October 14, 2018. Parrikar resumed his office on January 2, 2019 after a gap of two-and-a-half months. On January 27, he attended the inauguration of third bridge on the Mandovi river here along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari. He also attended the Budget session on January 29 and presented the state budget next day.

On the last day of the session on January 31, he was taken for treatment to AIIMS in Delhi and he returned to Goa on February 5. Parrikar also addressed Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan on February 9 in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah.

Though there has been no official word on the nature of his ailment, he had tweeted on World Cancer Day saying, "Human mind can overcome any disease. #WorldCancerDay."