Couple, two minor sons found dead in north Goa's Mapusa

Panaji: In a suspected case of suicide, a couple and two minor boys were found hanging in their home in north Goa's Mapusa town on Tuesday, police said.

Shahu Damle (45), his wife Kavita (40) and their sons sons Paras (9) and Sairaj (2) were found hanging in their home in Mapusa town, 9 km from here, deputy superintendent of police (Porvorim) Edwin Colaco said.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause and time of death, he said.

Prima-facie, it is seems to be a case of suicide and further investigations are underway, Colaco added.