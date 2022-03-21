Goa BJP legislative party meet today, name of CM to be announced

Panaji: Bharatiya Janata Party Legislative assembly in Goa will meet on Monday in Panaji to announce the name of the next Chief Minister and the date of the swearing-in ceremony.

Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade confirmed on Sunday that Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan will also be present in the meeting as BJP`s central observers to facilitate the government formation in the state.

"The BJP legislature party meeting will be held at 4 pm at the BJP office," said Tanavade. Meanwhile, caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, also the frontrunner candidate for the CM post, said that he will accept whatever responsibility the party decides to give him.

"I am happy that I was able to get 20 seats for my party. BJP observers are coming tomorrow for the Party Legislature meeting. Everything will be decided in the meeting tomorrow. I`ll gladly accept the responsibility given by the party," said Sawant on Sunday.

The BJP will stake a claim and approach Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai to form the government. Earlier on Saturday, Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss government formation.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats.

The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates.

Live TV