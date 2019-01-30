हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Goa government brings bill to ban drinking on beaches

Tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar introduced the legislation in the Legislative Assembly.

Goa government brings bill to ban drinking on beaches

Panaji: With the intention of making tourist hot-spots nuisance-free, the Goa government introduced a bill Wednesday which bans drinking and cooking in open spaces including on the beaches.

Tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar introduced the legislation in the Legislative Assembly.

The bill provides for a fine of Rs 2,000 for an individual and Rs 10,000 for a group of persons for violation of the law.

Interestingly, the bill, which amends the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) Act, 2001, puts the onus of ensuring that the new rule is observed on liquor vendors.

No person engaged in the business of sale of liquor "will allow its customer to carry bottles/cans containing liquor in tourist places", the bill says.

The introduction to the bill says its objective is to protect and preserve tourism potential of tourist places in Goa and keep them clean and free of nuisance.

Ajgaonkar also introduced an amendment to the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 2019, which makes it mandatory for hotels and other tourism establishments to register with the department if they want to provide services online.

The three-day assembly session will end Thursday. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar tabled Budget.

