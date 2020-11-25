हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Diego Maradona

Goa to install life-size statue of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona

Maradona, considered the greatest footballer of all time alongside Brazil's Pele, died following a cardiac arrest, two weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain.

Goa to install life-size statue of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona

Panaji: The Goa government will install a life-size statue of late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona in the coastal belt of North district by early next year, a senior minister said on Wednesday.

Maradona's statue is already under making with a Maharashtra-based artist working on the mold, Calangute MLA and state Ports Minister Michael Lobo said.

Maradona's statue is already under making with a Maharashtra-based artist working on the mold, Calangute MLA and state Ports Minister Michael Lobo said.

Lobo had announced the installation of the statue of Maradona in 2018.

"The statue would be installed somewhere at Candolim or Calangute to inspire the football-playing youth," he said.

Lobo said the mold of the statue is ready.

"It is an actual-size statue as tall as late Maradona," the minister said, adding that the 350-kg statue is part of the state government's initiative to encourage football culture.

Lobo said a statue of another football legend Christiano Ronaldo is also being prepared which will be installed in the North district of the state.

