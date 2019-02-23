हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manohar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar taken to Goa Medical College for upper GI endoscopy, to remain under observation for 48 hours

63-year-old Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year. Since then he has been admitted to hospitals in Delhi, New York, Mumbai and Goa.

Manohar Parrikar taken to Goa Medical College for upper GI endoscopy, to remain under observation for 48 hours

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been taken to Goa Medical College for upper GI endoscopy, the Chief Minister's office said on Saturday. Confirming that his health condition is stable, the CMO said that he will remain under observation at the hospital for around 48 hours.

"Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar taken to Goa Medical College for upper GI endoscopy. His health condition continues to be stable. He will remain there under observation for around 48 hours," the Goa CMO said in an official statement.

Upper GI endoscopy is a medical procedure in which a doctor uses an endoscope or a flexible tube with a camera to check the lining of the patient's upper GI tract.

63-year-old Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year. Since then he has been admitted to hospitals in Delhi, New York, Mumbai and Goa.

