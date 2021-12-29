Green Buildings reaching Ranchi

December 29: Managing Director of Ekta Contech Private Limited, Mr. Prince Shrivastava, outlined his idea of providing Ranchi, his hometown, with the gift of Green buildings last week. The project is expected to uplift the quality of life without exploiting the natural resources and the increased involvement of common people in real-estate investments in the coming years.

“Green buildings will bring the new real-estate revolution and, Ranchi holds the potential to anchor the change,” said Prince. A 2018 report claimed that the demand for green buildings would increase globally by 2021, in which “The percentage of respondents doing the majority of their projects green in India is expected to nearly double by 2021, from 28% to 55%”.

The construction of Green buildings is a step towards sustainability. They will incorporate environmental considerations in every phase of their development. The benefits will be not only for nature but also for the people investing in real estate as it promotes lower development and operating costs with increased comfort and healthier quality of life.

Prince, 29, talked about his journey towards understanding the new approach which can upgrade the lifestyle of people living in his town. He explained the sufferings of people haunt him in his dreams.

The company created by Mr. Satish Shrivastava and Mrs. Reena Shrivastava has served the people of Ranchi for the last forty years. They sowed the seeds of apartment culture in Ranchi and the seed of empathy and selflessness into their child's mind.

Growing up, Prince was interested in law initially and then directed his concerns towards his parent’s business. His law career helped a lot. He was not the best player when he joined the company, but his consistent efforts and the motivating words of his father kept him grounded. “All the money we are losing today because of your business decisions is nothing but the fees we would have paid for your learning in any certification or course,” said Mr. Satish on the initial failures of his new mate.

Later, the same cub became the lion king of the concrete jungle, which concerns the livelihood of every section of society. His goal is to cause a transition from what people see as a money-driven business to an asset-building chain for the commoners. The fact that people are paying so much for so little worries him deeply.

“My kids will grow in this same place, calling it their “home”, if I am not satisfied with the quality-compromise I have to deal with even after paying a huge sum of money, how can I expect that people buying my product will be satisfied with the result? I want people to trust my work because I trust the results,” Prince said.

Studying the market for the last 4-5 years, he tried to paint a clear picture of how one section of the society is making a profit from the loss of the other. He said that many families have lived for generations in rented houses because even after saving enough money, they cannot afford the land and construction cost of new homes. The new ideology promises to bring the necessary balance required as the company has planned to provide 10% of the profit towards building homes for deserving individuals free of cost.

The family has been into charity work for many years, Prince’s mother is truly an admiring figure. She has been running a school for underprivileged kids for the last 15 years as selfless service. Her nursery school would admit 4-5 students every year for ensuring their necessary education. Dr. AsthaBaul Shrivastava, his wife, helps out students with education funds or people lacking resources to build something vital for their life. During the covid outbreak, the family helped more than 2000 people with food, medicines, masks, sanitisers, and many more things. All the charity work takes place under the roof of Kaushalya Devi Memorial Foundation, established by Prince in his beloved grandmother’s name.

To sum up, the well-being of people and the environment is the objective of his new projects. Prince, along with his team, is working with a mindset that many people lack. “The goal is to provide the best product at an affordable rate... I do not want to earn a profit. I want people to ask for transparency from their builders. I want people to be a part of the revolution. As soon as this happens, people will have money for other investments. The taxes paid by them will contribute to the collective growth of the capital. We can have better educational institutes, hospitals, and every necessary public service.”

“On the other hand, our environment has been exploited a lot because of over-construction and deforestation. We no more enjoy the brilliant climate of Ranchi as we used to ten years ago. Climate change is real and sustainable buildings tend to solve this problem. I want a balance, and that will be revolutionary,” Prince explained. He plans to use his knowledge and technology as the tools to bring the change.

Apart from this, he discussed the importance of quality education and the lack of it in the current scenario. From his experience, he suggests that youth should educate themselves without doubting their potential. The internet is full of information and, one must disintegrate the right ones for their use. The mistakes of the past can only be rectified by the people of the present for a promising future.

His one piece of advice to the youngsters is to eliminate distractions and focus on growing their intellect and connections. In this way, individuals can contribute a lot towards the betterment of society as a whole. "Don’t wait for inspirations but get into the competition and beat the best ones. They will feel more than merry to lose, creating a win-win situation for everyone,” Prince concluded.

