close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ahmedabad amusement park

At least 3 dead, several injured after joyride at Ahmedabad amusement park collapses

There were around 40 persons on the 'Discovery' ride in the Kankaria Adventure Park when it collapsed, minutes after it went up.

At least 3 dead, several injured after joyride at Ahmedabad amusement park collapses
Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad: At least three people were killed and many others were seriously injured after an amusement ride collapsed at the public park in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Sunday.

The tragic incident took place on Sunday afternoon.

There were around 40 persons on the 'Discovery' joyride in the Kankaria Adventure Park when it collapsed, minutes after it went up.

 

Live TV

 

The sprawling Kankaria Lake park is located in the Maninagar area of the city.

According to reports, three persons died on the spot while 31 others were seriously injured.

Those injured in the tragic incident were immediately rushed to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation LG Hospital.

The hospital sources said that at least 15 out of those who were injured in the incident are in a critical condition.

City Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra and Ahmedabad Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 6, Bipin Ahire rushed to the spot immediately on knowing about the incident.

"Police along with the FSL team is investigating the matter. Proper treatment is being given to those injured," Vijay Nehra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, said.

Tags:
Ahmedabad amusement parkKankaria Adventure ParkGujaratamusement ride collapse
Next
Story

Ahmedabad court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in criminal defamation case

Must Watch

PT48M39S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Acche Din' for Kashmiri Pandits in valley after 30 years?