close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajya Sabha

Gujarat: By-polls to 2 Rajya Sabha seats on Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the fray

The seats fell vacant following the election of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani to Lok Sabha in May this year. 

Gujarat: By-polls to 2 Rajya Sabha seats on Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the fray
Representative image

AHMEDABAD: By-election to two Rajya Sabha (RS) seats in Gujarat will be held on Friday. The seats fell vacant following the resignations of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani who were elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year. 

Live TV

The state MLAs will be casting their votes at the Vidhan Sabha for the two seats of the upper house of Parliament. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and OBC leader Jugalji Thakur have been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party while Congress has fielded Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya.

The by-polls will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on the fourth floor of Gujarat Vidhan Sabha in Gandhinagar.

MLAs will cast separate votes for both the seats using a pen to mark 1 in front of their chosen candidate. White-coloured ballot paper has been issued for the seat vacated by Amit Shah and pink-coloured ballot paper for the seat vacated by Smriti Irani.
 
To avoid horse trading, Congress Thursday shifted 69 party legislators to Balaram resort in Palanpur area of Gujarat's Banaskatha district, nearly 150 kilometres away from Ahmedabad. Confirming the development, senior state party leader Arjun Modhwadia told Zee News, “Yes, we are here to avoid horse trading and for the political training of our MLAs."

Expressing concern on possible horse trading efforts by the ruling BJP, the Congress leader attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for promoting malpractice. "Gujarat is a political laboratory of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. Most incidents of horse-trading are reported here. They have done it two times in the past. Many money bags were found earlier and there is a possibility of it happening this time too," he said.

Tags:
Rajya SabhaGujarat bypollsRajya Sabha bypoll
Next
Story

Wary of cross-voting in Rajya Sabha bypolls in Gujarat, Congress likely to move 71 MLAs to Ambaji

Must Watch

PT24M10S

First Budget of Modi 2.0: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2019-20 today