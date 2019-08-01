Vadodara live updates: Heavy rains lead to flash floods, railway station shut down

Torrential rains threw life out of gear in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday. The city and its nearby areas witnessed a flash flood-like situation. Local authorities along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to shift people from low lying areas to safer locations. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level meeting on the "heavy rain situation" and "instructed officials to leave no stone unturned to counter any adverse situation."

Here are the live updates from Vadodara:

* Western Railways cancelled five trains, short terminated 2 trains due to heavy water logging at Vadodara: "Passengers may please note cancellation, short termination & short originating of trains due to heavy water logging at Vadodara.

Passengers may please note cancellation, short termination & short originating of trains due to heavy water logging at Vadodara. pic.twitter.com/SdKwUIrQre — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 1, 2019

*Dedicated helpline numbers:

Railways -41746

BSNL -07922147997

* State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweets: "Reached State Emergency Operation Center, Gandhinagar and held a review meeting with officials on heavy rain situation in Vadodara. Instructed officials to leave no stone unturned to counter any adverse situation."

Reached State Emergency Operation Center, Gandhinagar and held a review meeting with officials on heavy rain situation in Vadodara. Instructed officials to leave no stone unturned to counter any adverse situation. pic.twitter.com/6i9iAVCUbC — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) July 31, 2019

*Vadodara railway station shut down and over 22 trains canceled. Two flights were diverted to Ahmedabad due to waterlogging. Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat.

*All schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut on August 1.

*National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to shift people from low lying areas to safer locations.

Gujarat: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue people in Vadodara following flash floods in the city, due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/7L8UtFZQQ6 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2019

*"Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the weather department said.

*Torrential rains pounded Vadodara and nearby areas creating a flood-like situation since Wednesday. People are being shifted from low lying areas to safer places, a statement from the Chief Minister`s Office read.