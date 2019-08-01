Heavy rainfall disrupts normal life in Gujarat's Vadodara; emergency helpline numbers issued

Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life out in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday as the city and its nearby areas witnessed a flood-like situation. Local authorities along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to shift people from low lying areas to safer locations.

In the face of the calamity, the state government has issued emergency helpline numbers for people in need. The emergency numbers are--1800 233 0265; 0265 2423101; and 0265 2426101. The emergency number, 101, is also active with more than ten extensions.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level meeting on the "heavy rain situation" and "instructed officials to leave no stone unturned to counter any adverse situation."

All the six bridges in Vadodara city have been closed and River Vishwamitri has started overflowing. More than 4,000 people evacuated so far from submerged areas.

Due to waterlogging in Vadodara and adjacent areas, trains 59549 Vadodara-Ahmedabad passenger and 69114 Ahmedabad-Vadodara passenger cancelled. The Western Railways cancelled five trains, short terminated 2 trains due to heavy water logging at Vadodara, "Passengers may please note cancellation, short termination & short originating of trains due to heavy water logging at Vadodara.

Vadodara railway station shut down and over 22 trains cancelled. Two flights were diverted to Ahmedabad due to waterlogging. Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat.

All the schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut for Thursday.