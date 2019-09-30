Surat women flaunt body paint tattoos featuring PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump during Navratri preparations

New Delhi: Navratri, the nine-day festival to worship Goddess Durga kickstarted on Sunday. The preparations to celebrate the 9-day long festival are going in full swing across the country. Amidst this, women from Surat in Gujarat have become a source of attention for carrying body paint tattoo designs on 'current affairs'.

After witnessing some young students and professionals getting their back painted with tattoos on Article 370 and Chandrayaan-2 for Garba Raas, women here decided to get their body paint tattoos featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during preparations for Navratri.

A few of them were also seen flaunting body paint tattoos on 'save the planet', 'new traffic motor act', 'plastic ban' among others.

Gujarat: Women pose with body paint tattoos, depicting PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, during preparations for #Navratri and Raas Garba, in Surat. (29.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/rdE2HzwlJY — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

"The youth are very hyped up about the Navratri festival. They are trying to send a message through their tattoos too, they want designs on social issues and topics like abrogation of Article 370, Chandrayaan-2 and the new traffic rules," tattoo artist Darshan Govil told news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Modi met Trump recently on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

This year, Navratri is being observed from September 29 to October 7.