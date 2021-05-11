Amid second wave of COVID-19, 'mystery fever' claims 28 lives in past ten days in Haryana's Rohtak

ROHTAK: Amid the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 in the country, a village in Haryana’s Rohtak has seen the deaths of over two dozen people due to a 'mystery fever' in the past ten days.

The shocking deaths have been reported in the Titoli village in Rohtak, which has now been sealed by the district administration.

The Rohtak district administration and health department have begun their investigation into the mysterious deaths and declared the entire village as a containment zone to prevent the spread of the mysterious fever in neighbouring villages.

The local villagers claim that over 40 people, including the young, have died after having a fever for two days.

The tragic deaths have caused panic in the village and the authorities suspect that the deaths were caused by the COVID-19. Although, tests and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of these deaths.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has sealed the entry and exit points of the Titoli village. The incident has prompted the district administration to begin setting up a Covid-19 centre in the village, around 60 km from Delhi, the first such centre in rural Haryana.

On its part, the Rohtak district administration officials said that the Titoli is in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A large number of people in the village who tested for the virus were found to be COVID-19 positive. According to the officials, as many as 159 people of the 746 people tested from Titoli and neighbouring villages were found positive in the past two weeks.

On suspected COVID-19 deaths in Titoli, Rohtak’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Anil Birla was quoted as saying that “besides coronavirus, some people died due to other illnesses, including jaundice, and of cardiac attack.”

Meanwhile, Rohtak Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) visited the Titoli village to take stock of the situation on the ground.

"The village has been declared a containment zone. Since 25 per cent of those tested were COVID positive, we have will do testing and vaccination on a mass scale," the report quoted SDM Rakesh Saini as saying.

Live TV