Assembly election 2019: Repolling in five booths of Haryana underway

CHANDIGARH: Repolling is currently underway in five polling booths in five assembly constituencies of Haryana on Wednesday. Repolling is being held after "some shortcomings" were noticed by the election officials.

According to the state's joint chief electoral officer Inder Jeet, re-polling began from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm on Wednesday.

Re-polling is being held in booth numbers 71 of Uchana Kalan assembly constituency in Jind district, 161 of Beri constituency in Jhajjar district, 28 of Narnaul assembly constituency in Narnaul district, 18 of Kosli in district Rewari and booth number 113 of Prithla in Faridabad district.

"In the polls which were held in Haryana on Monday, some shortcomings were noticed in five booths after which the Election Commission ordered re-polling in these booths," Inder Jeet said on Tuesday.

Polling to 90 Assembly seats was held in Haryana on Monday. Results will be declared on Thursday.

According to election officials, barring "minor incidents", the polling in the state remained peaceful in the state.