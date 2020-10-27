Ballabhgarh murder: Nikita Tomar's killers arrested, victim's brother says she was being forced to convert to Islam

Ballabhgarh: The Haryana Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the two accused who allegedly shot dead a 21-year-old girl Nikita Tomar in Ballabgarh, Faridabad on Monday.

They have been identified as Tauseef and Rehan. Rehan was arrested from Mewat by the 10-member SIT constituted by the Haryana Police to nab the culprits. Nikita was allegedly shot dead by him in Ballabgarh on Monday minutes after she came out of her colleges after taking her examination.

“We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter," the victim`s father said. Meanwhile, the girl's brother told Zee News that Tauseef, the main accused, was forcing her sister to convert her religion to Islam.

"My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her," he added. "Nikita had come to college for an exam. Accused, Touseef, whom she knew, tried to speak to her and then shot her after an argument," said Jaiveer Rathi ACP Ballabgarh.

The victim was a student of B Com final year. Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the chilling murder also came to the fore on Tuesday.

#Ballabhgarh murder caught on camera! CCTV footage shows 21-year-old student shot dead in cold blood Read here- https://t.co/Wt2rtS8i0A pic.twitter.com/clGp1Auiwi — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) October 27, 2020

The CCTV footage shows two youths coming out a white car I20 car and getting hold of two girl students. The chilling visuals show one of the two accused, after a verbal duel, trying to pull the girl inside his vehicle parked near the gate of the college in order to abduct her but as she resists, one of them pulls out a revolver and shoots her dead in cold blood.

The shocking incident took place around 3.30 PM on Monday when the victim - Nikita Tomar - had just come out after appearing in the exam.

After killing the girl, the accused then managed to flee after the crime scene. A team of forensic science later collected evidence from the spot. The victim, a resident of SGM Nagar, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead by the hospital doctors.

Sharing more details, Jaiveer Rathi, ACP, Ballabgarh said, “One of the accused identified as Tauseef, hailing from Sohna, was known to the victim and a complaint against him had been lodged by the victim’s kin a few months ago for harassment and molestation but a compromise had been reached.”

The Haryana Police had launched a manhunt soon after the incident and arrested Tauseef a few hours after the crime. According to the police, the rejection of friendship by the girl could be the reason behind her murder.

Tauseef, who shot the girl dead, was trying to hide in Noah, but the Crime Branch searched the CCTVs installed as far as Palwal and Mewat and, arrested him in just five hours.

Police Commissioner OP Singh said that those who behind the brutal murder will be punished severely.

Meanwhile, the girl's family, relatives and her college friends today staged a protest in the area demanding stringent punishment for the two accused

The broad daylight murder also makes a mockery of the BJP government's ''Beti Bachao'' campaign and raises concerns about the safety of women in the country.