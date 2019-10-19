Earlier there used to be bomb blasts, now, terrorists are being killed in their homes: PM Narendra Modi

REWARI: Continuing his attack on the erstwhile Congress regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the previous government did nothing to strengthen the country's armed forces and improving the security apparatus.

The PM, while addressing a huge public rally in poll-bound Haryana's Rewari, said, ''Earlier govt (Congress) was going to shut Tejas aircraft in a box, today the same aircraft is ready to serve Air Force and the Navy.''

The PM said that after coming to power, the BJP-led NDA government took immediate steps to boost the morale of the armed forces and strengthen the security mechanism of the country.

''After coming to power, we started a mission to strengthen our forces. Today, advanced submarines to advanced fighter aircraft like Rafale, they are part of our armed forces,'' the PM said in Rewari.

Further attacking the Congress-led UPA regime for being too soft on terrorism, the PM said, ''Earlier there used to be bomb blasts in the country, did they stop or not? Now, terrorist are being killed by entering their homes. Those who nurture terrorism are crying in front of the world.''

Before coming to Rewari, the PM addressed a rally in the Sirsa district of Haryana.

Addressing a huge gathering of BJP supporters, the PM said, ''The distance between Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan and Guru Nanak's followers is going to vanish.''

"The distance between Kartarpur Sahib and us (Guru Nanak`s followers) is going to end. This opportunity has come after seven decades of Independence," he said on Saturday, the last day of campaigning in Haryana.

"Seventy years passed. What can be more unfortunate than the fact that we had to use binoculars to have a glimpse of our centre of faith for seven decades," he said.

"The new national highway built from Kapurthala to Govindwal Sahib near Tarn Taran will now be known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Marg."

"The BJP government is trying to make the whole world aware of this great moment, this historic moment of the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev ji. This is why the government of India is going to celebrate the festival all over the world," he said.

Slamming Congress, the PM said that the party never worked towards eliminating the distance between devotees and Guru Nanak Dev's holy place Kartarpur Sahib.

PM Modi continued by saying, ''The UPA government was responsible for drawing the dividing line in 1947, but it did not consider that devotees should not be separated from their Guru by just 4 km distance. Even after 70 years, should Congress not have tried to erase this distance ?"

PM Modi slammed Congress's laid back approach in dealing with Kashmir which led to worsening situations. PM Modi recalled when separatism in the Kashmir valley spread due to the influence of Pakistan-based terrorists and Article 370 was used a threat to scare of the government at the Centre.

