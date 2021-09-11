हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

Farmers protest in Haryana's Karnal called off, IAS Ayush Sinha to be sent on leave

Farmers in Haryana's Karnal called off the protests against Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha who had controversially ordered "crack their heads" for the farmers. The government and the farmers have agreed to a probe against the IAS officer while the officer will remain on leave.

Farmers protest in Haryana&#039;s Karnal called off, IAS Ayush Sinha to be sent on leave

New Delhi: The protest in Haryana's Karnal was called off on Saturday nearly a week after the incident involving Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha, who controversially ordered "crack their heads" for the farmers. Both the state government and the demonstrators agreed that a probe will be initiated against the SDM by a former judge and in the meantime the officer will remain on leave. 

Devendra Singh Irrigation Department's Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) confirmed that the farmers have called off their protests and the standoff is over. 

In a joint press conference by farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni and the administration, Devendra Singh said that a judicial inquiry would be conducted into the lathi charge on August 28. Singh said the judicial inquiry would be completed within a month. 

Further, Devendra Singh told that the victim's family will be given a job within a week. Whereas two people from the family of the deceased farmer will get jobs. 

On August 28, Haryana police lathi-charged farmers who were blocked a highway while on way to Karnal to protest against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attending a meeting. 

Ayush Sinha, who was the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Karnal was caught on camera making the comments that sparked massive outrage. Demands were raised for Sinha's dismissal after the incident, and he was subsequently removed from his post.

Over 10 protesters were injured while one farmer succumbed to his injuries due to the police action.

