Karnal: In a major breakthrough, four terror suspects have been nabbed along with explosives in Haryana’s Karnal, said the police on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, three suspects are from Punjab`s Ferozepur and one hails from Ludhiana.

The arrested terror suspects have been identified as - Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder and Bhupinder. An FIR has been registered into the matter. "Desi pistol, 31 live ammunition, 3 iron container with explosives, and nearly Rs 1.3 lakh have been recovered," said Ram Poonia, SP, Karnal, said.

On credible intelligence input, 4 terror suspects incl 3 belonging to Ferozepur & 1 from Ludhiana detained near Bastara toll plaza. Explosives were recovered from them along with other arms & ammunition. Accused identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep Parminder and Bhupinder: SP Karnal pic.twitter.com/Jfv5TYQGDL — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

"As soon as we got a credible input, we acted on it and alerted our team. The vehicle has `DL` in its number, however, the owner of the vehicle is yet not known. The detention was made near the Bastara toll," Poonia told reporters here.

The SP further informed that the accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana.

"Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded," he said.

The accused were in touch with a Pak-based man who asked them to drop arms & ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana. Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur dist. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded. FIR registered: SP Karnal pic.twitter.com/TCQR6XJFxg — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

The police official further said that Harvinder Singh, a Pakistan-based man has taken part in terrorist activities and has sent two consignments already.

The Haryana Police is conducting further investigation into the matter.