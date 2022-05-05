हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
terror suspects

Four terror suspects, with Pakistan links, detained in Haryana's Karnal; explosives recovered

SP Karnal said all that the accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana. 

Four terror suspects, with Pakistan links, detained in Haryana&#039;s Karnal; explosives recovered
Image Credit: ANI

Karnal: In a major breakthrough, four terror suspects have been nabbed along with explosives in Haryana’s Karnal, said the police on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, three suspects are from Punjab`s Ferozepur and one hails from Ludhiana.

The arrested terror suspects have been identified as - Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder and Bhupinder. An FIR has been registered into the matter. "Desi pistol, 31 live ammunition, 3 iron container with explosives, and nearly Rs 1.3 lakh have been recovered," said Ram Poonia, SP, Karnal, said.

 

 

"As soon as we got a credible input, we acted on it and alerted our team. The vehicle has `DL` in its number, however, the owner of the vehicle is yet not known. The detention was made near the Bastara toll," Poonia told reporters here.

The SP further informed that the accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana. 

"Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded," he said. 

 

 

The police official further said that Harvinder Singh, a Pakistan-based man has taken part in terrorist activities and has sent two consignments already.

The Haryana Police is conducting further investigation into the matter.

 

