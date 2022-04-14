Gurugram: In a tragic incident, a retired pilot died after he lost his balance and fell from the fourth floor of a residential apartment while reportedly trying to fix a wind chime.

According to the Gurugram police, the deceased, Sarabjit Singh Brar, was a resident of Laburnum Apartments at DLF Phase 1 in Gurugram.

The police said that the tragedy took place when the victim, who was trying to fix a wind chime in the balcony, lost his balance and fell, resulting in his death.

At the time of the incident, Brar was at his flat along with his wife. Soon after the incident, his wife raised an alarm after which the security guards and other residents of the apartment complex rushed him to a hospital, where Brar succumbed to his injuries.

"The deceased`s body has been handed over to his family after autopsy," a Gurugram police officer said.

