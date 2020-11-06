Haryana Assembly passes bill approving 75% job quota in private sector

Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly passed a bill to give 75% job reservation to the local job seekers in the private sector, it was one of the key poll promises made by the ruling alliance government.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 provides job quota for local people in private sector with a salary offer of less than Rs 50,000 per month. The bill covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms and others located in the state.

The bill states that only 10 per cent of the recruitment by a private company needs to be from the district in which it is located while the rest of the quota can be filled from other districts of the state. The quota will initially apply for 10 years.

It defines local candidates as those domiciled in the state. For the domicile status, a person should be born in Haryana or have lived there for at least 15 years. The bill provides for training to eligible local candidates when qualified people are not available.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala introduced the bill in the House on Thursday, when the assembly began for the second part of its monsoon session. Which was met with some resistance from some opposition leaders.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda objected to the recruitment of only 10 per cent of the employees from one district. This was not in the state's interest, the opposition leaders claimed.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the bill would go a long way in providing employment to local youth.

Earlier this year, the BJP-JJP government had failed to get Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya's assent to an ordinance on the job quota. Narain had sent the ordinance to the President for his consideration.

The state government had then said that it will table a job quota bill during the Vidhan Sabha's monsoon session. But amid fears of the coronavirus infection the House sat just for a day in August, only to resume the monsoon sitting now.

When asked about the Governor's move, Chautala had then said that since some provisions in the ordinance gave it "an overriding effect over other laws", Narain may have decided to refer the matter to the President.

The bill now needs the assent of the state Governor to become a law.

(With inputs from agencies)