Haryana Board Class 12 results 2020 today: How to check HBSE Arts, Commerce, Science Class results at bseh.org.in

NEW DELHI: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will most likely announce BSEH Haryana Board class 12th results 2020 on Tuesday (July 21). Once officially declared, the results will be available on BSEH's official website- bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad had earlier announced that BSEH has already completed its preparations to announce BSEH class 12 results on July 21. The BSEH class 12 results 2020 will be declared on the basis of average marks of already appeared exams.

Here's how to check HBSE Class 12th results 2020 online:

1. Students should first visit the official website-bseh.org.in

2. Click on the link on the homepage “Class 12 exam results”

3. Students can see a new page appearing on the screen

4. Now, you should key in your credentials and login

5. You can see your result on the display screen

6. Students are advised to download their results and take its print out for future use

The Haryana Board class 12 examination started on March 3 and concluded on March 31, 2020. The evaluation process had started in the month of May 2020, and the HBSE appointed 3,353 examiners for the same. As many as 160 examiners were appointed for Economics, 1061 for English, 94 for Fine Arts, 933 for Hindi, 159 for Home Science, and 277 for Mathematics.

Earlier on July 10, Haryana Board declared the class 10th result in which 64.59% passed while a total of 3.37 lakh students had taken the examination.