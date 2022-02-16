हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haryana

Haryana lifts all Covid-19 restrictions, urges people not to lower guard

According to the HSDMA order, all restrictions imposed as part of the 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' have been lifted in the state.

Haryana lifts all Covid-19 restrictions, urges people not to lower guard

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Wednesday lifted all Covid-related restrictions in the state in view of declining cases of new coronavirus infections. However, the residents of the state have been advised to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behavioural norms, including social distancing, an order issued by Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said.

According to the order, all restrictions imposed as part of the 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' have been lifted in the state.

"In continuation of HSDMA order dated Feb 5, 2022, vide which guidelines of 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' (restrictions) were issued to be implemented in the state. Now, in the exercise of the powers conferred under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 ...In my capacity as chairperson, State Executive Committee direct to remove all the restrictions in the state," said the order.

 

 

Various restrictions were earlier imposed by the HSDMA in view of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. However, relaxations were announced during the last three weeks at different time intervals as the number of new Covid cases gradually started to see a decline over a week ago.

On February 5, the state government had eased some Covid-related restrictions in the state and the new guidelines were to remain in force till February 15. Last month, the Haryana government had allowed the reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50 per cent seating capacity. 

