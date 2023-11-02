KARNAL: In a scathing attack on the Congress party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday referred to it as a party synonymous with "cut, commission, and corruption." Speaking at a massive gathering in Haryana's Karnal, Shah accused Congress of deliberately obstructing the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya for decades and failing to adequately support the state during its tenure in Haryana. Amit Shah also attacked the Opposition INDIA alliance, saying ''they joined hands to only serve their own interests.''

'Congress Delayed Ram Temple Construction'

Amit Shah asserted that Congress had hindered the construction of the Ram temple for years after India gained independence. He emphasized that it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi that the foundation stone was laid, and the consecration of the temple was scheduled for January 22, 2024. Shah also urged the public to take advantage of the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, one of the five new public welfare schemes, to visit and pay respects to Ram Lalla.

"Today, there are five new public welfare schemes. One of them is Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana. People of the country had been waiting, demanding and praying for years that Ram Lalla get his grand temple...The Congress party halted the Ram Temple (construction) for years after independence. People elected PM Modi for the second time and PM Modi. He performed its bhumi puja and on 22nd January 2024, he will also perform its pran-pratishtha. I urge all of you to avail this Tirth Yojana and go for the darshan of Ram Lalla," Amit Shah said while addressing the Antyodaya Mahasammelan in Karnal.

Lauds ML Khattar Government

Union Home Minister Shah also commended the BJP-led government in Haryana, particularly the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He highlighted the commitment of both the Narendra Modi government at the centre and the Khattar government in the state to propel India and Haryana forward.

A Message To Congress On Development

In a clear message to the Congress party, Shah suggested that if they wanted to comprehend the essence of development, they should examine the achievements of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Khattar's governments. "Narendra Modi Government at the Centre and Manohar Lal Khattar Government in the State - both these BJP Governments have left no stone unturned to take India and the State forward...I would like to tell Congress today, if you want to understand how development is done, they can do so by going through the pages of the works done by PM Modi and CM Khattar."

Antyodaya Sammelan In Haryana

Amit Shah has arrived in Haryana to address the Antyodaya Sammelan, celebrating nine years of the BJP government's rule in the state. The event, known as the Antyodaya Mahasammelan, was organized by the ML Khattar government to honour families who have benefited from the Chief Minister's Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana. The even is being attended by the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat, pension schemes, and other welfare initiatives of the state government.

What Is Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana?

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana' aims to alleviate poverty through economic inclusion and raise the income of the most underprivileged Antyodaya families, whose annual income is below Rs one lakh.

The initiative began with the introduction of the CM Window by the Chief Minister in 2014. It allowed direct communication between the public and the Chief Minister, eliminating the need for personal visits. Subsequently, the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' scheme was launched, collecting economic data from all families in the state. This data helped identify Antyodaya families and ensured they directly benefited from government welfare schemes. This approach received nationwide acclaim and inspired other states to consider similar models.