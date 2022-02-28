Surajkund International Crafts Mela to be held from March 20 to April 4; J&K to be 'theme state'

New Delhi: The Surajkund International Crafts Mela, which is a major platform for artists across the globe to showcase their culture and talent, will now be held from March 20th to 4th April 2022. This year, Jammu & Kashmir has been chosen as the theme state of Surajkund International Crafts Mela

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela was earlier scheduled to take place from 4th to 20th February but due to rising covid cases, the Haryana government decided to reschedule the event. According to a Haryana government notification, the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2022 has been re-scheduled from 20th March to 4th April 2022.

Craftsperson registered with Handlooms/Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, New Delhi & NGOs can apply offline. While those who have not applied yet, they can send their applications to the office of Managing Director, Haryana Tourism Corporation-cum-Chief Administrator, Surajkund Mela Authority, SCO-17-19 Sector-17-B, Chandigarh on or before 1st March 2022.

Hundreds of artists from Jammu & Kashmir will be performing different folk arts and dances. From traditional dances art forms to exquisite crafts, there is a bouquet of heritage and culture from Jammu & Kashmir to enthral the audience.

The event is organised annually by the Haryana Tourism Department in Surajkund. The event has attracted tourists and artists from over 20 countries including South Asia, Africa, and Europe actively participate in making this fair a huge success.

Surajkund, meaning 'Lake of the Sun', is an ancient reservoir that was built by King Suraj Pal of the Tomar dynasty in the 10th century.