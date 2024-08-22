10 Natural Ways To Combat Bloating And Improve Digestion

Common and uncomfortable, abdominal bloating is frequently brought on by heavy meals, foods that produce gas, or underlying medical problems including IBS and IBD. Constant bloating can affect one's health and standard of living. To successfully handle the situation, which may involve treating dietary sensitivities, exercising, or restricting trigger foods, it is imperative to identify the underlying reason. It is possible to make sure your dietary needs are satisfied while investigating possible therapies by speaking with a certified dietitian, gastroenterologist, or other healthcare provider.

10 Ways To Feel Lighter -

Fermentation & Gas Production - In the colon, foods high in fibre, sugar, and fructooligosaccharides (FODMAPS) ferment and release gas.

Food Triggers - Bloating can be caused by a few fruits, vegetables, cereals, and sugars. Large meals, chewing gum, carbonated drinks, and drinking liquids while eating could all be factors.

Lactose intolerance - When your body cannot properly digest dairy products, it can cause discomfort, gas, and bloating. Cutting back on dairy or switching to lactose-free options can be beneficial.

Constipation Relief - Bloating can be worsened by constipation, which slows the movement of gas and waste. Constipation symptoms can be reduced by controlling it with a high-fiber diet, drinking enough water and exercising frequently.

Low FODMAP Diet - Reducing fermentable carbohydrates, such as those found in dairy, wheat, some fruits, and vegetables, can help feel less bloated.

Decreased Portions - Excessive meals and foods high in fat or salt may contract the stomach, hinder digestion, and cause an increase in gas production. Bloating can be controlled by avoiding salty or fatty foods and reducing portion sizes.

Prevent Swallowing Air - Bloating can result from consuming carbonated beverages, chewing gum, and eating too rapidly. All of these activities might cause you to swallow too much air. Avoiding these habits and slowing down could be beneficial.

Exercise - Light physical activity, such as jogging or cycling, can help move gas through the digestive system, reducing bloating. Frequent exercise also aids with stress management, which reduces bloating.

Weight Gain - Changes in the body's ability to digest food and hold onto gas might make bloating worse if weight increases quickly.

Biofeedback - Bloating can happen when the stomach is compressed by the diaphragm. Muscle retraining to stop this reaction could be aided by biofeedback, a method that helps you see and regulate muscle movements.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)