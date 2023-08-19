4 Must-Have Essentials Items For New Mothers During Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding can be a wonderful and fulfilling experience for both mother and baby. It is a natural and essential process that provides numerous benefits to both infants and mothers.

For little one, breast milk is uniquely tailored to meet a baby's nutritional needs. It contains the ideal combination of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals necessary for healthy growth and development.

To make the breastfeeding journey easy and convenient, experts at Chicco Research Centre point out some must have essentials for new mothers to make nursing easier and more comfortable.

Must-Have Essentials Items For Breastfeeding

Comfortable Chair

Breastfeeding often involves spending extended periods of time holding your baby and maintaining a steady position. A comfortable chair with good back support helps you maintain proper posture, reducing the strain on your back, shoulders, and neck. A comfortable chair is essential for breastfeeding because it directly impacts your comfort, posture, and overall experience during nursing sessions.

Breastfeeding Pillow

A specially designed breastfeeding pillow can provide proper support and positioning for both the baby and the mother during breastfeeding sessions. These nursing pillows are also incredibly helpful and their ergonomic design helps C-section moms avoid hitting their incision and thus maintaining proper posture during breastfeeding.

Breast Wipes

Breast wipes can be used to clean the breast and nipple area before breastfeeding, ensuring that any residual dirt, sweat, or bacteria are removed. This can help prevent potential contamination of the baby's mouth during feeding.

It is recommended to clean breasts with a specialized breast wipe free from alcohol, fragrance, parabens, and phenoxyethanol. They must be dermatologically and microbiologically tested and prebiotic active to preserve good microflora of the breast’s skin and eliminate germs from skin.

Nursing Shirts

Nursing tops or nursing shirts are specially designed garments that offer easy and discreet access to the breast for breastfeeding. They play a significant role in enhancing the comfort and convenience of breastfeeding for both mothers and babies.

Every mother's experience is unique, so some items may be more essential for you than others. As you begin your breastfeeding journey, assess your needs and preferences to create a tailored list of essentials that will help make the experience as smooth and comfortable as possible.