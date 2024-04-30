Advertisement
NewsHealth
HEALTH

5 Daily Practices To Cultivate Happiness And Mental Well-being

Goals give our lives meaning, and this meaning can lead to feelings of happiness. This might look like a ten-minute walk on the treadmill, or keeping a commitment you made to yourself no matter which realm of life this falls in.

 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

5 Daily Practices To Cultivate Happiness And Mental Well-being Image credit: Freepik

There are a multitude of misconceptions about what makes people happy. Happiness is an ongoing process, a state rather than a trait. Here are some practices you can cultivate happiness and well-being.

Check out these 5 daily practices shared by Aanandita Vaghani, Founder and Mental Health Therapist, UnFix Your Feelings to cultivate happiness and mental well-being.

Mindfulness: 

Research suggests that practicing mindfulness through meditation, or during smaller moments throughout the day can lead to an array of positive experiences- as it involves observing negative thoughts in a non-judgemental manner. This helps us slow down, deliberately focusing on viewing our thoughts with openness and kindness.
 

Building and fostering relationships: 

Whether it is a call to a close friend or a coffee with your family- humans are wired to connect. Relationships provide acceptance, support, and safety, and staying connected leads to feelings of belonging and happiness.

Pursuing small goals everyday: 

Goals give our lives meaning, and this meaning can lead to feelings of happiness. This might look like a ten-minute walk on the treadmill, or keeping a commitment you made to yourself no matter which realm of life this falls in.

Being Kind: 

The immediate route to happiness is doing something for someone else- as simple as opening the door for someone, or as big as helping someone with a life challenge they go through.

Exercise: 

Exercise releases endorphins, and is the quickest way to make us feel happy. Regular exercise helps reduce feelings of anxiety and boosts self-esteem and happiness. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind Amit Shah's Fake Video?
DNA Video
DNA: RBI Guidelines for Loan Recovery
DNA Video
DNA: After Surat, another jolt to Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Why Uttarakhand is prone to forest fires?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of snowfall in scorching heat?
DNA Video
DNA: Are terrorists planning to do something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Can You Get HIV From a Tattoo?
DNA Video
DNA: Today's Viral Speech from Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: What did Amit Shah say on his FAKE video?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are people of Amethi cursing Rahul?