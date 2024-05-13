5 Foods That Will Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Balancing Blood Sugar Levels is crucial for maintaining overall well-being. One way to achieve this is by consuming the right kind of foods and maintaining a balanced diet. Making appropriate dietary choices can significantly impact your blood sugar levels. Below are some recommendations shared by Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant that will help you maintain blood sugar levels.

Almonds

Including almonds in the diet of individuals helps to manage blood sugar levels. Almonds contain healthy fats, protein, and fiber, which help prevent rapid spikes in blood sugar levels after meals. These nutrients also promote a feeling of fullness, aiding in controlling food intake and supporting weight management—a crucial aspect for individuals with diabetes.

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens such as spinach, drumstick leaves, fenugreek leaves, and others are excellent sources of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are low in calories and carbohydrates, making them a good addition to a meal in regulating blood sugar levels. Moreover, the high fiber content in leafy greens slows down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, further helping in stabilizing blood sugar levels.

Legumes

The addition of legumes into one's diet can be highly beneficial for lowering blood sugar levels and supporting overall health. Legumes, which include pulses like rajma, and channa, and dals like tur dal, moong dal, and others are rich sources of fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals. One of the key ways in which legumes aid in blood sugar regulation is through their high fiber content.

Cinnamon

Regular intake of cinnamon acts as a complementary therapeutic approach in aiding the reduction of blood sugar levels. Cinnamon is a delicious spice to add to oatmeal, ragi porridge, millet pancakes, yogurt, or smoothies. Its warm and aromatic flavour adds taste to dishes.

Olives

Olives contain healthy fats, along with some amount of fiber, and vitamin E. Olives also have antioxidants that help to reduce free radical damage . If eating olives by themselves doesn’t sound appetizing, try putting them on top of some hummus, and enjoy them with vegetable sticks or whole wheat crackers.



